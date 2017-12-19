Leisure facilities to close

Midlothian Council has today decided to close Mayfield Leisure Centre and Newbattle Swimming Pool when the pool at the new Newbattle Community Campus opens.

The new school and community hub is expected to open in Spring 2018.

Newbattle Swimming Pool, Newtongrange.

The council also agreed to consider the future of Newtongrange Leisure Centre, Newtongrange Library and Newbattle Community Learning Centre when it receives the final draft report on the proposed Newtongrange Town Centre masterplan.

