Let’s get ‘pawlitical’...

On Monday, April 29, Green MSP for Lothian, Alison Johnstone, and a Dogs Trust rescue dog will compete with other politicians and their pooches to win the coveted title of ‘Holyrood Dog of the Year’

Dogs of all shapes and sizes, regardless of breed, creed or ‘pawlitical’ persuasion, will be helping their MSP owners to strut their stuff as they head to the Scottish Parliament gardens at Horse Wynd, Edinburgh, to see who will be crowned top dog.

Organised jointly by the Kennel Club and Dogs Trust, the competition offers the unique chance for Alison Johnstone MSP to show off her four-legged friend.

She said: “I am delighted to be entering a Dogs Trust rescue dog on behalf of Lothian as this is an excellent way of highlighting the work of Dogs Trust and some of the wonderful dogs that require a new home.

Details of MSPs and dogs entered for Holyrood Dog of the Year can be found at www.thekennelclub.org.uk/holyrooddogoftheyear and to vote for Alison Johnstone and her canine companion, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/HDOTY2019