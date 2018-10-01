Let’s Rock Scotland set to return to Dalkeith

Following its sold out debut at Dalkeith Country Park this summer, next year’s line-up has been announced for the 1980s retro festival which entertained 20,000 music fans in June.

Let’s Rock Scotland 2019 will take place in Dalkeith Country Park again, on Saturday June 15, 2019.

Big Country. Stephen Gunn Photography Copyright.

With a fabulous line-up of artists bringing you the very best of the 80s and an action-packed day of retro madness, there is plenty to do for everyone at this family friendly festival.

The confirmed line-up for 2019 is: Erasure’s Andy Bell, Kim Wilde, Shalamar, Jason Donovan, The Skids, Big Country, The Real Thing, Johnny Hates Jazz, The Bluebells, The Blow Monkeys and Captain Sensible.

Gates open at 10am with music from midday. The show ends at 10.30pm.

Another Headliner is expected to be announced this Friday.

Shalamar

Let’s Rock Scotland is aimed at the whole family, with entertainment for everyone. Children can enjoy complimentary activities within the Kids’ Kingdom area, with an interactive circus, face painting, inflatables and more. Children aged 12 and under get free entry.

Nick Billinghurst, director of Let’s Rock organisers UK Live, said: “ We are very excited about bringing another stellar line up to Scotland in 2019. What an amazing crowd and we loved every minute of it and thank you for being so welcoming! Stay tuned for another headline announcement this Friday and we feel confident that you won’t be disappointed.”

For further details and to book tickets, visit www.letsrockscotland.com.

Jason Donovan