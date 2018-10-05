Level 42 complete Dalkeith music festival’s line-up

The final act has been confirmed for next year’s Let’s Rock Scotland line-up.

English band Level 42, whose hits include ‘Lessons in Love’, ‘Something About You’ and ‘Leaving me Now’, will join the likes of Jason Donovan, Erasure’s Andy Bell, Kim Wilde, Shalamar, The Skids and Big Country at the retro 80s music festival next summer.

After the sell-out inaugural event this year at Dalkeith Country Park, the music festival returns on Saturday June 15, 2019.

For further details and to book tickets, visit www.letsrockscotland.com.