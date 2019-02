Bonnyrigg Primary School last week took delivery of two life-saving defibrillators – one for inside the school and one accessible to the public – paid for by a donation from Tesco’s Bags of Help campaign.

Pictured is the school’s fundraiser Sarah Beck (left) with her son Robbie in her arms, Linlithgow first responder David Booth and Bonnyrigg Primary School headteacher Jennifer Allison. Also pictured are Sarah’s other two children Matt (P3) & Lucy (P7) in front.