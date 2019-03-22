Life-saving machine at Newbattle Bowling Club

Newbattle Bowling Club last week took possession of a life-saving defibrillator machine, which its president labelled “a vital piece of equipment”.

The £1190 defibrillator was installed last week, with members given training to use it.

Mr Blair Watson from the Dean Trust along with Newbattle Bowling Club's Vice President Mr Peter Whitecross with the newly acquired defibrillator.

Club president Scott Briggs said “We feel it is a vital piece of equipment that we should have, but hopefully something we would never have to use. But by having it at the club it may help to save a life.

“The majority of our members are in their older years and so it was felt appropriate to purchase a defibrillator for the club.”

The defibrillator was purchased thanks to the club’s fundraising efforts, aided by support from the Dean Tavern Trust.

Mr Briggs added: “We have held a number of events over the last few months to raise funds for this piece of equipment. I would like to thank all our members and those that have contributed and donated towards our fundraising efforts. Without them we would not have been in a position to purchase this item.

“We also want to thank the Dean Tavern Trust who supported our efforts by agreeing to contribute to the final costs.”

Newbattle’s president is delighted that the club now has this life-saving equipment and is proud of the effort put in by club members to ensure the 117-year-old club goes from strength to strength.

He said: “As we approach the start of the 2019 Bowling season, Newbattle Bowling Club looks forward to playing with that reassurance that we now have a defibrillator.

“Newbattle Bowling Club has been in existence since 1902 and has been at the very heart of the community, providing excellent bowling facilities for all on one of the best greens in Midlothian.

“The club has a great tradition in producing excellent players who have gone on to play at national and international level.

“In the last year the committee and members have worked hard to recruit new members, maintain the bowling standards, and membership continue to grow in numbers.”