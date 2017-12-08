Life-saving policemen honoured

Two police officers from Dalkeith were last week recognised for their extraordinary bravery at the Scottish Police Federation Bravery Awards ceremony in Edinburgh.

The two police officers from Dalkeith, who prevented a man from jumping from a bridge, received a Bravery Award.

PC Paul Brownlee and PC Greg Gavin were the first to arrive at the scene at Newmills Road Bridge in April. The scene was chaotic with members of the public and the man’s relatives desperately trying to cling onto him as he attempted to jump.

The officers reached over the bridge and PC Brownlee grabbed the man while PC Gavin held onto them both and waited for back up to arrive.

Their colleagues then helped pull them all to safety.

PC Brownlee said: “It’s a 100 foot drop down below to a rocky river and we were hanging over the edge.

“In my police career I’ve been to some scary incidents but I’ve always felt safe and I’ve never felt like I wouldn’t go home that night. But this was very different.”

Andrea MacDonald, Chair of the Scottish Police Federation, said: “Paul and Greg risked their own lives in this incredibly dangerous, stressful and intense situation.

“Policing is about much more than crime and our officers are often looked to resolve situations such as these. It should never be forgotten what personal risks they are taking and the sacrifices they make to keep people safe each and every day.

“This was a truly amazing rescue and this brave pair truly deserve this award.”

Stephen Mann, Chief Executive of Police Mutual, which sponsor the awards, said: “These annual awards are well-known for recognising inspiring acts of courage by police officers and members of the public.”