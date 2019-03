Danny Burnett from FA Training Services provided defibrillator and CPR training at Bonnyrigg Primary School last week, with around 20 members of the public, of all ages, in attendance.

The school recently installed two defibrillators, one inside the school, and one outside which is accessible to the public.

