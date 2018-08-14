Lifelong learning classes launched

Bookings can now be made for Midlothian Council’s lifelong learning and employability 2018/19 classes.

The ‘Aim High’ programme offers a number of opportunities to brush up old skills or learn new ones and gain qualifications .

Classes, available across the county, include everything from criminology to crafts with both certificated and non-certificated courses offered.

The activities aim to get people of all ages and backgrounds into learning, enhancing the opportunity of employability and further education or simply helping to rediscover the joy of learning.

Learners who are eligible can also apply for up to £200 towards the cost of some courses through Skills Development Scotland’s Individual Training Accounts (ITA) scheme.

Councillor Jim Muirhead, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for education and children’s services, said: “Our Aim High classes offer a fantastic opportunity to enhance qualifications, get back into learning and meet new people.

“The classes have been a big success in recent years, helping young people, adults and families develop skills for learning, life and work. I hope many take the opportunity to get involved in the variety of great classes on offer again this year.”

Enrolment starts today (Tuesday) at 10am and classes can be booked online or in person at designated venues.

A number of courses taking place at Beeslack Community High School are available to book from next Monday, August 20.

For more information and to book online visit www.midlothian.gov.uk/classes

Printed brochures can also be found at Lifelong Learning and Employability venues, libraries and leisure centres.

To find out more about the Skills Development Scotland Individual Training Accounts scheme visit, https://www.myworldofwork.co.uk/learn-and-train/sds-individual-training-accounts-ita.