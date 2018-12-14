Loanhead and Lasswade Hairy Bikers go on a Santa Run

The ‘Hairy Bikers’ from St Leonard’s, Loanhead, and Lasswade Masonic Lodge and friends spent last Saturday entertaining festive crowds around Edinburgh and surrounding districts with their annual Santa Run.

The first stop was at Sir James Mckay House Masonic care home where presents and donations were made before a rousing carol concert.

Next it was the Edinburgh Blood Donor Centre where a number of the Santas left a present of a very different type – kindly donating blood at the centre. And if Santa has time for it then everyone else can find time too.