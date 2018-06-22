Loanhead Carnival slideshow

Last Friday Loanhead came to a standstill for the annual carnival to kick-off more than a week of Gala Day celebrations in the town.

Locals of all ages took part in the fun parade creating a flurry of colour through the town centre, with crowds lining the streets to watch. Check out our slideshow of great photos by photographer Scott Louden.

Loanhead Carnival 2018. Photo by Scott Louden.

The gala day itself takes place on Saturday. Midlothian’s oldest and largest local festival combines traditional pageantry with a huge programme of family entertainment.

The preliminary procession with massed bands leaves Clerk Street at 11.30, with the crowning ceremony on Fountain Green at 11.45am.

The grand procession accompanied by around 15 marching bands moves off from Church Street at 1pm towards the entertainment programme in the Memorial Park from 1.30pm. Featuring traditional children’s sports, meet the dinosaurs of Jurassic Experience, the Elvis Cleaning Company and the Absurdist Pipe Band, music from the Massed Pipes and Drums, the Massed Silver Bands, Commotion Samba Band and other ensembles, children’s entertainment from Tricky Ricky, Gordon’s Punch and Judy shows, preserved military vehicles in the Broadsword encampment, giant inflatables and slides, fun houses, aquaballs and a large Funfair.

There will also be performances by various dance troupes, a craft fair; stalls, sideshows and trade Stands. The free entry event will include a food court and tea room.

For more information go to http://loanheadgaladay.org.uk/