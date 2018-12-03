Loanhead curry houses makes the UK top 100 list

Midlothian restaurant The Radhuni is celebrating once more after being named in the UK’s top 100 curry houses.

The Indian-Bangladeshi restaurant in Loanhead, which won the title of Scotland’s Best South Asian Restaurant earlier this year, received the award at the British Curry Awards at London’s Battersea Evolution centre on November 26.

Habibur Khan, managing partner of the 120 seat restaurant in Clerk Street, commented: “There are around 12,000 curry restaurants in the UK, employing 100,000 staff, so being included in the leading 100 is another great honour for The Radhuni.

“Receiving the certificate at such a grand event at the start of British Curry Week was particularly satisfying since it pays tribute to the hard work, vision and enterprise of teams such as ours.”

In April Radhuni’s head chef Ashok Ram was judged Scotland’s Curry Chef of the Year.

The event on November 26 launched British Curry Week which showcases a sector estimated to be worth £5 billion to the UK economy.

VIP guests included UK Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, Conservative Party Chairman and UK Minister Without Portfolio Brandon Lewis, Liberal Democrat Party leader Sir Vince Cable, former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, comedian Russell Brand, TV presenter Hardeep Kohli and former England goalkeeper David Seaman.