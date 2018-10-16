Loanhead firm scoops environmental award for its commitment to cutting carbon

Loanhead-based company Grange Door Systems’ commitment to carbon reduction has been recognised at the 2018 Carbon Trust Assurance Awards in London.

Grange Door Systems won the Best in SME Carbon Management award as, thanks to their investment in rooftop solar PV and lighting controls, they had the largest reduction in their carbon footprint for an SME.

The awards were presented by London’s Deputy Mayor for the Environment and Energy, Shirley Rodrigues, and recognise companies that have excelled in their environmental impact reduction efforts over the past year.