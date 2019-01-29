Loanhead restaurant hailed as “perhaps the greatest curry secret in the Edinburgh area”

Loanhead restaurant The Radhuni has been hailed as “perhaps the greatest curry secret in the Edinburgh area” by food bloggers.

Presenting their award for ‘The best Indian meal of 2018’, Glasgow-based Foodie Explorers said: “The menu was comprehensive, service impeccable and the food astounding.”

Mark Murphy of Foodie Explorers, which has been reviewing restaurants around the UK and Europe since 2007, commented: “The Radhuni impressed us greatly. It might even be the greatest curry secret in the Edinburgh area!

“It was so good that we made the trip back to Loanhead from our home in the southside of Glasgow just to reaffirm how good it was, and it was just as fantastic when we returned!

“Looks are deceiving. Outside the restaurant looks small but inside it’s like the Tardis - spacious and beautifully decked out.”

Last year The Radhuni, in Clerk Street, was named Scotland’s Best South Asian Restaurant in the Asian Restaurant Awards, its Nepalese Head Chef Ashok Ram was voted Scotland’s Curry Chef of the Year, and it was included in the list of the top 100 curry restaurants in the UK.

Radhuni managing partner Habibur Khan said: “We are thrilled such experienced independent critics reported we served them their best Indian meal in the whole of last year. We try to achieve the same quality for all our customers day in and day out.”