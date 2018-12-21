Loanhead staff spread Christmas joy

Christmas will be just a little bit brighter for some vulnerable families thanks to the big-hearted employees and management of a Loanhead building services company.

The 65 staff at M-PACT’s Bilston Glen Industrial Estate base – including managers, office staff, site staff and apprentices – have collected a bonanza of gifts which will be handed out by the company’s charity partner, Women’s Aid East and Midlothian.

In the run-up to the festive season, M-PACT’s festive elves have gathered together virtual sack loads of toys, gift boxes, chocolates, household items, cosmetics and games to bring a real sparkle to Christmas morning.

Each of the 26 key workers at Women’s Aid will identify five of the most vulnerable families on their client lists and unwrap an unexpected Christmas bonus for them, courtesy of M-PACT staff’s generosity.

Yvonne Irvine, of Women’s Aid East and Mid Lothian, said: “Our thanks go out to everyone at M-PACT for thinking of other people at this time of year and putting so much effort into their charity initiatives.

“This will bring a big smile to a lot of faces in the local area who otherwise might have had a much less festive season.”

Claire Wright, director at M-PACT, said: “Our staff are amazing. Their support and donations speak volumes and it makes us feel very proud to know the type of kind-hearted employees we have.

“We chose Women’s Aid because we knew our donations would make a real difference. We are a family-run business and we know how important family is. It is heart breaking to think of the women and children who are in a less fortunate position at this time.”