Local companies among the awards

Three Midlothian businesses were among the nine winners at last Thursday’s Mid & East Lothian Chamber Business Awards.

The awards ceremony, held at the Brunton in Musselburgh, was attended by 300 business guests. Safe Building Scheme from Hardengreen won the Environmental Impact Award. Pie Dolly, based at Midlothian Innovation Centre, who specialise in handmade gourmet meat pies, picked up the New Business of the Year Award. And William Robertson & Sons, from Hardengreen won the Family Business Award.