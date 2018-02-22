Local lad meets royal couple

Newtongrange teenager Liam Gibson met Prince Harry and his bride-to-be, Meghan Markle, during the couple’s royal visit to Edinburgh last week.

Newbattle High School pupil Liam (17) was chosen from the 12 platoon army cadets,based in Dalkeith, to meet the couple at Edinburgh Castle.

He said: “I met them next to the one o’clock gun at Edinburgh Castle just before it was fired that day.

“They just spoke to me about different things that we do in the army cadets and asked a few questions about the activities we do, including going into the field for exercises and going shooting.

“It must have only been for a minute or so that I was talking to them.

“It was great, a really good experience, which I will probably never forget.

“There was only myself from my platoon, but another member of my company was there. So there was just us two and an adult from another company, representing the cadets.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Edinburgh Castle as part of their first official joint appearance in Scotland.

The trip was part of their public engagements across the country in the run-up to their wedding on May 19.