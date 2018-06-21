Local landmark to shine a light on Motor Neurone Disease

The national mining museum at newtongrange
The National Mining Museum in Newtongrange will join Scottish landmarks including the SSE Hydro in Glasgow and Caird Hall in Dundee in shining a light on Motor Neurone Disease today.

Scottish landmarks are to light up in blue on Global Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Awareness Day today (Thursday), in a campaign led by the charity MND Scotland. Midlothian Council has arranged for the Newtongrange attraction to be lit up today.

Craig Stockton, MND Scotland’s chief executive, said: “MND Scotland is the only charity in Scotland providing information, care and support to people affected by MND in Scotland. By shining a light on MND, Midlothian Council can help us raise further awareness of this devastating terminal illness.”