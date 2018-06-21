Local landmark to shine a light on Motor Neurone Disease

The National Mining Museum in Newtongrange will join Scottish landmarks including the SSE Hydro in Glasgow and Caird Hall in Dundee in shining a light on Motor Neurone Disease today.

Scottish landmarks are to light up in blue on Global Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Awareness Day today (Thursday), in a campaign led by the charity MND Scotland. Midlothian Council has arranged for the Newtongrange attraction to be lit up today.

Craig Stockton, MND Scotland’s chief executive, said: “MND Scotland is the only charity in Scotland providing information, care and support to people affected by MND in Scotland. By shining a light on MND, Midlothian Council can help us raise further awareness of this devastating terminal illness.”