Local litter pickers thanked for taking part in big spring clean

Keep Scotland Beautiful has praised the 414 people from Midlothian who took part in the first month of its Clean Up Scotland 2018 Spring Clean.

Carole Noble, operations director at Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “With four weeks of our Spring Clean still to go, we’re really pleased to see an 18 per cent increase since this time last year in the number of volunteers who have rolled up their sleeves to take part in cleaning up Scotland. Having 414 people from Midlothian is an unprecedented amount of support and demonstrates the level of public interest and appetite for action on littering.

“Now, we want to capture this interest and springboard everyone to take even more action to tackle roadside litter during a week of action from May 12.”