Local pupil wins reading award

A Rosewell Primary School pupil was one of the winners in the First Minister’s Reading Challenge 2018.

Noah Haycox was given the award for P5 Pupil Reading Journey by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the ceremony last week. His very touching submission described how reading had helped him come to terms with his diabetes diagnosis, encouraged him to explore different types of reading materials and even motivated him to write.

Noah’s headteacher Shona Richardson said: “We are delighted that Noah’s personal achievement has been recognised. The First Minister’s Reading Challenge has allowed him to turn the challenges that he has faced this year into very positive experiences. Everyone at Rosewell Primary School is very proud of all that he has achieved.”

A total of 17 prizes were awarded at the First Minister’s Reading Challenge event at the Hub in Edinburgh.

Newtongrange Primary School was recognised for its efforts in developing a reading culture, receiving School and Community Partnership Reading Journey: Highly Commended.

Teacher Lynsay Mitchell said: “Taking part in the First Minister’s Reading Challenge has been a really positive and rewarding experience.

“We have seen many changes both in the school building, with the creation of our school library and new display, and in the activities and challenges the pupils have taken part in. And we are well on our way to creating a positive and vibrant reading culture in our school.”