Locals pack Howgate Village Hall to hear about Wellington housing development proposal

Wellington School public meeting.
Wellington School public meeting.

Howgate village Hall was standing room only on Saturday as 50 local people gathered to share their concerns about plans for a major housing development on the derelict Wellington School Site.

Lochay Homes has submitted a Proposed Application Notice to Midlothian Council for a major residential development, to build at least 50 homes. It will hold a public consultation in the early summer with a full planning application to follow later in the year.

Although part of the former school is classed as a brownfield site, much of the land is greenfield as it is former playing fields, grassed landscaping and woodland.

A dozen people at the meeting came forward to form a working group to ensure that the community is kept informed about the plans.

A letter signed by 45 local residents was sent to Midlothian Council asking that they instruct the developer to conduct their consultation in such a way as to enable meaningful input from the community.