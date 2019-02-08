Locals slope off to Midlothian Snowsports Centre consultation

Around 200 people dropped in to Midlothian Snowsports Centre to give their views on ambitious plans to turn it into an all-year-round, multi-activity leisure destination.

Their comments will now be used to inform the business plan and any future planning applications, if the project gets the go ahead. The proposals include the highest zipline in the UK; the longest alpine coaster in the UK; a new reception building; a foodcourt and function space; glamping tourist accommodation; an activity dome with high ropes and soft play; and a hotel development opportunity.

Councillors are likely to decide on the proposals in the spring when a full report is produced by officers.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for sport and leisure, Councillor Derek Milligan, said: “Many thanks to everyone who came along on the day. We’re delighted with the response. It was a great opportunity to explain a bit more about the proposals and get some feedback.

“With the current financial constraints, we’re very aware this investment needs to pay for itself in the future and indeed generate additional income that could be ploughed back into vital council services such as education, health and social care. It would also help secure the future of this important leisure facility.

“If we do think the business case stacks up, the enhanced facilities, with the highest zipwire in the UK, the longest alpine coaster in the UK and the indoor high ropes and soft play will attract families from Midlothian and indeed the UK, and potentially beyond. It would also help secure the centre’s future.”

The consultation was part of a pre-application notice, further details of which can be found on the Midlothian Council website’s planning portal.

The construction work would be planned in phases, to minimise disruption to the existing facilities.