Lost garden project bags a funding boost

The Lost Garden of Penicuik restoration project is delighted to announce it has bagged £1000 from a Tesco funding scheme.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its Bags of Help funding initiative, which sees grants raised from the sale of carrier bags being awarded to thousands of local community projects every year across the country.

The Penicuik Community Development Trust is currently trying to raise £2,900 for the Lost Garden project to create a detailed list of all the work required to restore its buildings and walls. This is the next step in the process of restoring the large Victorian walled garden to its former glory. Volunteers have been clearing the overgrown garden for the past five years and they grow and sell vegetables and fruit, grown without pesticides or chemicals, locally.

You can contribute to the Lost Garden Restoration Fund at mydonate.bt.com/charities/thelostgardenofpenicuik or by leaving a donation at the Pen-Y- Coe Press, 7 Bridge Street, Penicuik.