Lothian MSP’s Christmas card competition

Lothian List MSP Miles Briggs (Con) is running his annual Christmas card competition for the third consecutive year, after an incredibly successful first two years.

All secondary schools pupils across Lothian have been invited to take part in the competition which is looking for innovative designs that capture the spirit of Lothian at Christmas.

There will be a prize for the overall winner and also prizes for several runners up, whose entries will appear on the back of the card.

Around 1500 copies of the overall winning design will be printed and used as Miles’ official Scottish Parliament Christmas Card for Lothian.

Mr Briggs said: “This is a fun competitions that allows secondary school pupils across Lothian to showcase their artistic talents.

“In the last two years I have had very strong Christmas card designs submitted and I am expecting the same again this year.

“I look forward to seeing everyone’s creative designs that capture the spirit of Lothian during the festive period.”

Entries should be submitted on an A4 page with the school, pupil’s name, age and class details on the back and sent to the address below to arrive no later than Friday 16th November 2018.

Miles Briggs MSP Christmas Card Competition, The Scottish Parliament, Rm 2.15, Edinburgh EH99 1SP.