Making a final splash for Newbattle Pool

The local community is planning to come together to say a fond farewell to Newbattle Pool in Newtongrange, which is set to close next month.

The 49-year-old pool will be demolished ahead of the opening of the new pool at Newbattle Community Campus, due to open in mid May.

The Ladies of Newtongrange Community First with Newbattle Pool lifeguards helping to promote the upcoming Pool Party at Newbattle Pool due to the pool closure and the new pool opening in the new Newbattle Centre

This comes following a previous ‘successful’ campaign five years ago to save the pool and other local council facilities from closure.

Now the community will say goodbye to the pool on May 1 at 6.30pm with a special (adult-only) event organised by Newtongrange Community 1st, featuring a synchronised swimming display, music and free ‘shivery bites’.

The group’s Dot Horne MBE said: “We just thought it would be a nice farewell for the pool. Older generations have grown up with this pool and it has been part of their daily lives. A lot of people made friends there and had their social life there, so we wanted a celebratory day.

“While we didn’t want it to close it will be nice to have one more happy memory.

“I would encourage people to come along for a swim. It’s a community gathering. I think we will get a good response.

“We are encouraging people to maybe wear old vintage swimwear and bring their old traditional beach balls.

“We will have traditional music with synchronised swimmers coming along to do a display.

“So we will have some swimming, some music and a good celebration.

“With a shivery bite on the way out.”

Dot wants as many older people to make it along to this free event as possible, given they might not make it to Newbattle Community Campus due to “accessibility issues”.

“We want people to make sure that older members of the community, who might not be on social media, are aware of this by spreading the word,” said Dot.

“The council have given us support to put this on. But it’s a very tender subject.

“Many of the older generation maybe think they can’t make it to the campus due to accessibility issues. Whether they will be up to the bus trips and all that we will see.

“Having it in the middle of the village makes it more accessible for people. So it will be a massive loss to people’s lives. For some it was possibly their main social contact. Helping their mental as well as physical wellbeing. ”

Newbattle Pool party, Tuesday, May 1, 6.30pm-8.30pm.