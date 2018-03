A 45-year-old man appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday charged with murder following the death of a man in Dalkeith.

Paul Alexander made no plea and was remanded in custody. John Lynch from Rosewell, was found seriously injured in Woodburn Road at around 12.25pm last Saturday, and sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family said: “John was much loved by all of his family and will be dearly missed.”