Man arrested after fleeing the scene of Gorebridge car crash

Police have arrested and charged a man following a car crash in Gorebridge.

Officers rushed to the scene of the collision on Hunterfield Road shortly before 11pm on Monday, September 9.

A man driving a Dacia Sandero had struck a parked Kia Picanto, but fled the scene.

However, police confirmed they have now arrested a 40-year-old who will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court next month.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A man has been charged with a number of Road Traffic offences following a hit and run collision in Hunterfield Road, Gorebridge, at around 10.45pm on Monday, September 9.

“The 40-year-old will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, October 4.”