Man crushed to death in Mayfield work accident

A 47-year-old man was “crushed” in a tragic industrial accident yesterday in Mayfield.

Police officers and the Scottish Ambulance Service rushed to Neil Williams Haulage Ltd, based on Mayfield Industrial Estate at 1.55pm on Wednesday where a man suffered serious injuries.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police confirmed that the man had been “crushed” by industrial machinery.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Midlothian responded to Mayfield Industrial Estate at around 1.55pm on Wednesday, June 20 following reports a man had suffered serious injuries on the premises.

“The Scottish Ambulance service were also in attendance and the 47-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive in relation to this incident and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”