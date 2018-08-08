Man dies in road collision at Easter Howgate

A man has died after his car collided head-on with an HGV lorry on the A702 yesterday (Tuesday) morning.

A 47-year-old man was travelling southbound along the A702 just north of Boghall Farm at Easter Howgate, in a Nissan Micra at around 7.45am when he crashed head-on with an HGV lorry.

The car driver was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries or fatalities.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Police were called to the A702 at Easter Howgate following a serious collision, which took place at around 7.45am on Tuesday 7 August 7.

“The collision involved a Nissan Micra travelling southbound and an HGV travelling northbound.

“The 47-year-old male driver of a Nissan Micra was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the HGV was uninjured.”

A road closure and diversions were in place for several hours after the crash. The road was reopened shortly after 3pm.