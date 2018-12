A pedestrian was seriously injured in a road accident in Lasswade last week.

The 56-year-old man was involved in a collision with a car in the town’s High Street at around 7.20pm on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 56-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was taken by the Scottish Ambulance Service to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances of what happened are ongoing.”