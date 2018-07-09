Man treated after Mayfield house fire

A man was injured following a house fire in Mayfield on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to a terraced property in Langlaw Road just after 11 am.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Operations Control mobilised four fire engines to Langlaw Road where firefighters extinguished the well-developed fire.

“One male casualty was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by Scottish Ambulance Service personnel, but did not require hospital attendance.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”