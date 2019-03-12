Lothian List MSP Miles Briggs (Con) lent his support to Marie Curie’s big fundraising appeal month, the Great Daffodil Appeal, at an event at Scottish Parliament recently.

Meeting with staff and volunteers from Marie Curie, Mr Briggs was interested to hear about care and support provided to people living with terminal illness in Scotland.

Marie Curie supported over 8,600 people in Scotland last year through their hospices, nursing care and support services.

Supporting the Great Daffodil Appeal by donating and wearing a daffodil pin in March helps Marie Curie provide vital care for people living with a terminal illness and support for their families. Generous Scots donate around £700,000 each year to the appeal.

Miles Briggs MSP said: “Marie Curie is an exceptional charity that supports thousands of Scots every year who have a terminal illness.

“This support would not be possible without all the generous donations to Marie Curie, a big proportion of which are given during the Great Daffodil Appeal in March every year.

“If you are able, please donate so that thousands of Scots who are living with a terminal illness can continue to be supported by Marie Curie.”

Susan Brown from Marie Curie said: “Thank you to Miles for his support. Behind every daffodil, there’s a story and by donating and wearing your daffodil today you’re helping us be there for more people at the end of their lives, uniting with millions who believe dying people should get the care and support they deserve.”

To find out more about the Great Daffodil Appeal, visit mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or call free on 0800 304 7025. To donate £5 to Marie Curie, text DAFF to 70111.