Mayfield couple’s road to success on new reality TV show

A Mayfield woman and her husband were on the road to success last week when they won an episode of BBC Scotland’s new show Test Drive.

Appearing in the second episode of the quiz on the new channel, Debbie and Craig Stephens walked away with £500 after seeing off the other two teams by answering questions while driving to Ayr.

Craig & Debbie Stephens from Mayfield, also known as Saffire and Zedd.

Debbie said: “It was good fun. It was filmed in December, a week before Christmas. So the prize money was a good wee Christmas present.

“It was really exciting. The worry was were we going to get the questions right? You want to look good on camera. I would say we did pretty well. I was quite please that we won.

“With my driving skills and us as the perfect team, this year can only get better after winning Test Drive and making Mayfield proud.”

Known for appearing on reality shows including Coach Trip, the couple, who sometimes go under the stage names Zedd and Saffire, have several shows lined up this year, a movie appearance and a meeting with the Queen.

Debbie said: “We have been working with a big actor, Sean Williamson, who played Barry in Eastenders. Comedian Al Murray is in it also. But we are not allowed to say the name of the show. That starts in March on the Quest channel. That was quite exciting working with them.

“We have got another show coming up on the back of that, working with a famous comedian. We can’t say much about that but it was a really fun show to do. And we have a movie- ‘Christmas in the Highlands - due out in October.

“We have been in lots of different things. We have worked with big celebrities, on celebrity based shows.

“We are also looking forward to meeting the Queen at her garden party in July. I will have to get my best dress out.”