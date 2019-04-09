Mayfield family support centre receives top report again

A family support centre which has been described as a life-changer by one of its parents has received the top rating for care for 10 years in a row.

Hawthorn Family Learning Centre, which is based in Mayfield, works with the most vulnerable children aged up to eight years old and those with severe and complex needs.

The centre has been visited by the Care Inspectorate six times in unannounced inspections since 2009 and received a grading of 6 (excellent) for its care and support each time.

The most recent was in November, when it was visited by inspectors who praised staff for their “kind and caring” approach to children in their care.

A report on the visit revealed the impact the centre had on not just the children but the parents and carers who are supported by it.

One parent told inspectors: “My life has been a nightmare and truthfully if I didn’t have Hawthorn my life would have gone right upside down again.

“Hawthorn has been my rock, without them I would have failed again.”

Another parent added: “My child really likes coming and it’s helped me socialise.”

The centre, which has capacity for up to 48 young children, also received a 5 grading (very good) for its environment.

A report, which will go before councillors this week, said the inspectors noted staff strengths in working together and supporting children and families as well as the respect they showed youngsters.

It said: “The Care Inspectorate concluded that Hawthorn Family Learning Centre continues to maintain the excellent level of care and learning opportunities offered to all children and families.”