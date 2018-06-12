Mayfield killer back in the dock

A killer was back in the dock today (Tuesday) for punching a guard following a prison lockdown.

Dean Williams is serving ten and a half years for the culpable homicide of an innocent father outside a bar in Mayfield, in 2013.

The crime scene five years ago.

Craig Essen (28) was stabbed to death after Williams heard his girlfriend - a barmaid - had been flirting with another man at the Rowantree pub.

Mr Essen had nothing to do with it but happened to be at the pub when Williams arrived armed with a knife.

Mr Essen and others helped to get Williams out of the pub, but a struggle developed in the car park and the young dad was fatally wounded.

Williams (25) appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court today where he admitted punching guard Brian Burnell at Shotts Prison on May 14 last year.

The court heard a lockdown had been imposed around lunchtime after prisoners protested about the treatment of an inmate who had missed his regular methadone dose.

Later, when his cell door was opened, Williams was “immediately aggressive and violent”, lashing out at Mr Burnell.

James Stewart, defending, said there had been “general concern” among Williams and others about the prisoner who had not been given his methadone that day.

The solicitor said it was fortunate that the staff member attacked by his client hadn’t complained of any injury.

He added: “My client lost privileges such as recreation and TV for 37 days after this. He was in segregation during that period and allowed no interaction with other prisoners.

“He has had no disciplinary issues since. He is serving a significant sentence and his earliest release date is November 2020.”

Sheriff Allan McKay described the assault as “unacceptable” but said he took into account the fact his behaviour in jail has improved over the last year and he had already been punished by the prison authorities.

Williams was jailed for four months, to run concurrently with his ten and a half-year stretch.