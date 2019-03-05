Mayfield project nominated for national award

The Mayfield and Easthouses Youth 2000 Project (Y2K) has been nominated for the National Community Youth Work Award.

Over 500 young people were involved in the Midlothian project last year, through evening drop-ins, wellbeing programmes, one-to-one sessions and the new ‘180’ project to address anti-social behaviour.

Y2K’s main purpose is to provide a safe and secure environment, open and accessible to all young people in the Mayfield and Easthouses community. The group offers a diverse range of opportunities for young people to access informal education, taking part in youth achievement awards, and supports the development of employability skills and training.

Local youth worker Lyndsey Ritchie, who nominated the project, said: “Y2K youth work staff are all committed to supporting young people to broaden their horizons and realise their full potential.

“They are open at a time when no other youth provision is. This just goes to show their level of commitment to meeting the needs of all young people in the community.”

Commenting, Tim Frew, CEO of YouthLink Scotland said: “Over the last year we have seen some fantastic examples of youth work making an immense contribution to young people’s lives, illustrated by the great success that was Year of Young People 2018.

“In every part of Scotland, every day, thousands of youth workers, many of them volunteers, are supporting young people to follow their dreams and realise their potential, and Y2K is a great example of the positive impact youth work has.”

The National Youth Work Awards 2019 are all about celebrating the power of incredible youth work and the vital role of Scotland’s 70,000 youth work volunteers and staff in the lives of our young people. This national event is co-designed with young people, who have been involved in the judging and the planning of the night.

The winners will be announced at an Awards dinner on Wednesday, March 13 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow, hosted by broadcaster and pantomime villain, Grant Stott and Richard Lochhead MSP, Minister for Higher Education, Further Education and Youth Work.