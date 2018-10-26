Mayfield road resurfaced

A 300 metre section of pothole-hit Bogwood Road in Mayfield was last week resurfaced by the council, costing £64,300.

As previously reported in the Advertiser, anger was expressed at the state of the road after the council carried out ‘repairs’ which left ‘speed bumps’ on the already pothole-laden road.

The latest works on the Easthouses Road to Lawfield Road section of Bogwood Road took six days to complete and were carried out by the council’s in-house team. The works took six days between 8th October and 16th October (no work over the weekend).

The council still plans do the section from Bogwood roundabout to Westhouses road next year.