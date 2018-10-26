Mayfield Y2K picks up national award

The Mayfield and Easthouses Y2K project was named the best community project at the recent Herald and GenAnalytics Diversity Awards.

The award was presented by Ed Cochrane, director of award sponsors YSC Consulting, to a team from the Y2K at the awards ceremony at the Radisson Blu hotel in Glasgow on October 11, beating finalists Borders College, the Celtic FC Foundation and Fearless.

Carol Flack from the charity said: “It was fantastic, really good. We definitely felt we were the outsider. A David and Goliath type of thing.

“The others were really very worthy finalists in the sense of the work they are doing. But we felt we were the champions of local community work. The other finalists were big organisations working on big issues.

“It’s great recognition to win this. It’s very important for us moving forward. It’s a bit of a feather in the cap. We think it’s the biggest award we have won to date.

“We are not chasing awards though. We are chasing best outcomes for young people. But it does help to win. It has got to be good for the future of the organisation and outcomes for young people.”

Speaking about the ceremony, Carol added: “It was just so great that we were there on the night. We got a donation to enable us to attend. It was something we didn’t think we would ever be at. We were probably the most excited people in the room. Nine of us went. It was a very good night.”

Carol added: “Very importantly it should be highlighted that we were nominated by Enable Scotland.”