Mental health charity secures funding boost

Mental health charity Health in Mind has been awarded £18,000 by the Postcode Local Trust to support and further develop its Midlothian conservation project.

Health in Mind’s conservation project ROWAN works with local volunteers to take part in enhancing outdoor spaces, conservation and protection of local woodlands and walkways and provides outdoor education.

Around 50 people a year are involved with the ROWAN project. It started in 2012 and is involved in various activities across Midlothian including the secret garden in Dalkeith, Midlothian Community Hospital garden, as well as the Bonnyrigg footpaths initiative.

Phil Morris, senior project worker at Health in Mind, said “The project was formed by Health in Mind volunteers in 2012 with the aim of improving outdoor spaces for the benefit of local communities.

“Now, thanks to this funding we are able to broaden our reach and impact by involving more local people and widening the range of conservation activities that we offer.

‘Our conservation project encourages people to enjoy the benefits of being close to nature and promotes positive wellbeing.

“With this extra funding more people within Midlothian will be able to experience this positive impact either by volunteering with the project or reaping the benefits of our volunteers’ work and enjoying the improved outside spaces that the project develops.”

To find out more or to get involved with the project visit www.health-in-mind.org.uk or call 0131 663 1616.