Midlothian 2018: A year in headlines

In a round-up of the local news in 2018, we look back at what was hitting the headlines in Midlothian over the past year.

In January, concerns were raised about plans to open a McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant at Hardengreen, which were later approved.

Locals came together to mark the closure of Newbattle Pool.

In April, Tesco Hardengreen staff came together to remember their much-loved former colleague Peter Brownlee (aka The Cardboard King). With a football tournament held in his name at the home of Peter’s beloved Newtongrange Star.

Also in April, to mark the closure of Newbattle Swimming Pool, locals came together to hold a farewell pool party at the 49-year-old facility in Newtongrange, set to be demolished as the nearby Newbattle Campus community hub was opened.

In May, it was revealed that Gorebridge football club Arniston Rangers hoped to move from their Newbyres Park home to nearby Birkenside Park.

In June, residents in Easthouses spoke of their fears of a rise in crime due to their street lights being left out of action for months following a change of bulbs to LED lights.

In October, five kind-hearted Burnbrae Primary School pupils revealed they were to have a sleep out in Bonnyrigg to raise money for homeless charity Social Bite. The boys raised more than £3,600.

In November, the man responsible for the murder of Dalkeith woman Hannah Dorans in the Chesser area of Edinburgh in 2017 was convicted. At the High Court in Glasgow, 25-year-old Frazer Neil was found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend and also of breach of bail by contacting her family online.