Midlothian Advertiser schools contest a success

The inaugural Craig Finlay Memorial contest saw a lot of traffic on our Facebook page last weekend as people voted for their favourite story.

All six Midlothian high schools entered the competition, with pupils submitting articles about local matters important to them.

Voting took place from Saturday to Monday, with people ‘liking’ our Facebook post of the article they liked the best by our budding young journalists.

We were delighted with the response and indeed the quality of the entrants.

It is now hoped that this will become an annual competition, with more local youngsters taking part in memory of our colleague.

This year’s winner Sam McDonald, an S3 student at Beeslack High School, won with 57 votes. He will receive book vouchers, and his article has been printed in this week’s Advertiser.