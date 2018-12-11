Midlothian and East Lothian food and drink awards merge for the inaugural joint celebration

Previously held as two separate events, the all new Midlothian & East Lothian Food and Drink Awards 2019 is now open for nominations.

Delivered in partnership with East Lothian and Midlothian Councils, the Mid & East Lothian Chamber of Commerce will host this now joint awards for the first time.

Open to food and drink businesses in East Lothian and Midlothian area, it is the only awards event created to support and boost local producers and suppliers, restaurants, pubs and hoteliers.

Chamber chief executive Keith Barbour said: “The chamber is absolutely delighted to be partnering with both councils for the 2019 Food & Drink Awards. These awards are a really strong fit with the chamber ethos as both are about promoting the fabulous food and drink offer we have here in the region. It’s a tremendous opportunity to celebrate this key sector and promote your business.”

There are eight categories to be won including: Best Eatery In a Visitor Attraction; Restaurant/ Fine Dining of the Year; Best Café/ Tea Room; Pub/ Bistro of the Year; Excellence in Customer Service; Local Producer of the Year; Most Innovative New Product; Best Takeaways.

For awards criteria and a nomination form please visit www.melcc.org.uk

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on March 27, 2019 at Eskmills Venue, Musselburgh (5pm to 10pm). For more information on booking your places at dinner, exhibition space or sponsorship opportunity, please contact Mia Gilchrist on 0131 603 5040 or email mia@thebusinesspartnership.org.uk.