Midlothian bursary set to help more groups

Local charities, schools and good causes across the county could receive a share of £10,000 thanks to the CALA Homes Community Bursary – run in partnership with the Midlothian Advertiser.

Now in its second year, the scheme funded by CALA Homes aims to provide support for a wide range of organisations and projects. Since its launch, 200 good causes across the UK have received a share of more than £200,000.

Last year saw 98 causes apply to the Midlothian bursary– with 13 local organisations benefitting. Donations were made to groups ranging from Penicuik Community First Responders to the Sweet Dignity Clothing Library.

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director with CALA Homes (East), said: “We’re thrilled to be relaunching our Community Bursary in Midlothian for the second time, and are looking forward to hearing from even more local charities, schools, community projects and good causes in the area and finding about the great work being done.

“CALA has always been committed to making a positive and lasting contribution to local communities through an active programme of local charity donations, community support and sponsorship, and the community bursary scheme gives us the chance to find out exactly what support is needed locally.”

A selection panel will decide the recipients of this year’s funding, consisting of CALA staff from different areas of the business.

Janet Bee, news editor with the Advertiser said: “There are so many important community organisations in Midlothian that truly deserve greater recognition and could benefit from the fantastic support that CALA’s community bursary programme offers.

“We are looking forward to launching the bursary in Midlothian and seeing how the money will help benefit the local community.”

You can apply for a share of the community bursary by downloading an application form from the CALA website: www.cala.co.uk/bursary-midlothian.

The closing deadline for entries is Friday, March 8.

Other Midlothian recipients last year included Dalkeith Midlothian Kinship Carers, Rosslyn Bowling Community Club, Lothian Sound, Roslin Family Fun Day, Food, Facts and Friends, and Beeslack Life Saving Club.