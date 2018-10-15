Midlothian Business Gateway workshops

A programme of events is set to help local business owners across Midlothian to obtain the necessary skills to further develop their companies.

Business Gateway’s workshops provide expert advice to help businesses at every stage of their development. At each session, new and existing business owners will learn about important areas such as human resources, finding new premises and exporting.

There is also a focus on topics such as business planning, marketing, finance, e-commerce and intellectual property. As well as gaining essential information, there is also the added bonus of being able to network with other local business owners.

Workshops over the coming weeks include Blogging For Business on October 24, 2pm - 5pm, Loanhead Centre, George Avenue, Loanhead. The aim of this workshop is to give delegates an understanding of what blogging is, how to write a creative blog and how it can help to reach your target audience.

Anothe workshop is Women into Business: Building a Successful Business, on November 3, 10am - 1pm, again, at Loanhead Centre. This workshop will focus on developing a strong foundation on which to build your business. You will learn tools to develop confidence and manage your time effectively exploring your motivation.

And on November 8 1-4pm, Improve Your Search Engine Ranking will be held at Loanhead Centre, helping you to improve your understanding of how search engines prioritise results.

Gavin Jones of Business Gateway Midlothian said: “The range of topics our programme of workshops cover can help business owners of different backgrounds and levels of expertise gain a greater understanding of how to start or grow their business.

“The programme is intended to help businesses access the support needed to take them to the next level, as even the most experienced of business people can benefit from our monthly calendar of events. One-to-one guidance with our advisers, attending workshops or simply logging onto www.bgateway.com can help develop your knowledge, promote new ideas and ways of thinking, and create ways to overcome obstacles ahead.”

To book a place on a workshop and to find out more about how Business Gateway can help your venture visit www.bgateway.com/midlothian or call 0131 271 3377.