Midlothian business keeps it in the family

A Carrington family business was one of six Scottish rapeseed oil producers which took part in Scottish Family Business Day last week.

Scottish Family Business Day 2019 took place last Wednesday (February 6), recognising the contribution of family firms across Scotland.

The Scottish Cold Pressed Rapeseed Oil Group are a collective of producers from across Scotland that have joined forces to share their stories and why every kitchen should have a bottle of Scottish cold pressed rapeseed oil.

The group consists of Black and Gold from East Lothian, Supernature from Midlothian, Summer Harvest from Perthshire, Cullisse from the Highlands, and Ola Oils and Mackintosh of Glendaveny from Aberdeenshire.

Lynn Mann from Supernature, based at Carrington Barns Farm near Gorebridge, said: “I think it makes a big difference when all or several of you are all invested in the same thing and in growing a successful business, there is a sense of the efforts being for family as well as business good. I think you can be more direct with family members and so that often makes things easier. Over the years when I’ve had to go away for days to trade shows it has helped that the rest of the family have pulled together around childcare and supported me in growing the business.”

Family Business United founder Paul Andrews said: “There are thousands of family firms across Scotland and not only do they employ significant numbers of people, generate significant tax revenues and support local communities, they are the backbone of the economy. All too often the endeavours of the family business sector are dismissed in favour of their non-family counterparts and the aim of Scottish Family Business Day is to champion the sector, put family firms on the map and help to dispel the myths surrounding the Scottish family business sector.”