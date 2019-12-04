Midlothian candidate among the most “people powered” MPs in the UK

The UK’s first People-Power Index informing voters about how “people-powered” their last MP was, has Midlothian candidate Danielle Rowley as the only Scottish MP in the top 20.

The ranking, from Change.org, reveals the top MPs who listened to and engaged with their constituents over the last two years. Ms Rowley (Lab) was ranked 16th in the table.

Taking the whole Index of 650 MPs, female MPs slightly outperform male MPs. Despite only holding 32 per cent of seats in Parliament, women account for 36 per cent of the top 50 MPs. Men are ranked lowest, making up 82 per cent of the bottom 50 MPs.

Along party lines, two-thirds of the top 50 MPs are Labour, and almost three-quarters of the bottom 50 are Conservative MPs.

Commenting on the launch of the People-Power Index, Kajal Odedra, UK executive director of Change.org, said: “Unlike most jobs, there’s no job description for being an MP. So for the MPs putting themselves forward again, and when we’re looking at candidates to see who’s best for the job, how are we judging what a “good” MP looks like?

“That’s why Change.org has created the UK’s first People-Power Index. From years of working with ordinary people to campaign on issues that matter to the public, a big motivation for starting petitions is that they don’t feel heard by those in power.

“We’ve judged that being a “good” MP is about openness and responsiveness to constituents. Trust in politics is strengthened when it is open, transparent and the public are genuinely listened to.

“We want voters to check how their MP ranks when making their mind up whether to re-elect their last MP or not, and we want the People-Power Index to inspire new MPs to prioritise their relationship with their constituents.”

The other Midlothian candidates for the General Election on December 12 are Stephen Arrundale (Lib Dems), Rebecca Fraser (Con) and Owen Thompson (SNP).