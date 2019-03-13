Midlothian castle is country’s top wedding venue

Borthwick Castle near Gorebridge is celebrating after being named ‘Wedding Venue of the Year’ at the Scottish Wedding Awards 2019.

The former residence of Mary, Queen of Scots was presented with the prestigious accolade at a black-tie ceremony at The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Glasgow, fending off competition from five other venues in the regional categories.

Borthwick Castle’s events team, led by sales and events manager Amy Cullen, were presented with the award by STV and BBC Radio Scotland broadcaster Josie Smith.

Johanne Falconer, general manager at Borthwick Castle, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received the title of Wedding Venue of the Year. Borthwick Castle is a truly unique venue, and we’ve been honoured to be part of creating an exceptional celebration for our wonderful couples celebrating their special day.

“This award is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the whole team at Borthwick Castle, who strive to deliver seamless customer service and impeccable attention to detail.”

Borthwick Castle, which dates back to the year 1430, can accommodate 24 overnight guests, and weddings of up to 80 guests.

Now in its seventh year, the Scottish Wedding Awards is attended by more than 550 respected names in Scotland’s wedding industry. A spokesperson for the awards said: The wedding sector plays a vital role for the national economy, with thousands of weddings being held each year, creating many employment opportunities and developing the industry’s landscape by introducing innovative ideas that enhance the reputation of the country’s wedding industry.

“We would like to congratulate the winners for being at the forefront of the industry and winning at this year’s Scottish Wedding Awards.”