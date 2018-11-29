Midlothian Christmas Lights Switch-On 2018: here’s everything you need to know

The festive season is now upon us, and Midlothian is about to get into the spirit with the switch-on of the Christmas lights for 2018.

A series of switch-on events will take place this weekend across the county.

Penicuik Christmas Lights last year.

On Saturday switch-on ceremonies will take place at 4.30pm at Bonnyrigg, Newtongrange, Dalkeith and Loanhead.

On Sunday, switch-on ceremonies will take place in Mayfield and Gorebridge, also from 4.30pm.

In Gorebridge the procession will leave Gorebridge Leisure Centre at around 4.45pm after the Santa event with carol singing at the tree at Hunter Square and the lights will be switched on at around 5.15pm.

While, a day of events are planned for Penicuik next Friday (December 7), kicking off at 10am, before the switch-on at 7pm.

Mayfield Square, Christmas lights turn-on, Midlothian in 2016.

The following areas’ Christmas lights will be turned on this Saturday with no ceremony – Roslin, Bilston, Lasswade, Danderhall, Pathhead and Rosewell.