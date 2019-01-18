Midlothian college course now open

Newbattle Abbey College is now recruiting for its six-month Preparation for Further Education Course.

The course, delivered over three days a week and planned in partnership with Midlothian Council, runs from January to June 2019.

It is an opportunity for adults with no or few qualifications to return to full-time study in order to move on to other college courses. It could also open up new employability opportunities.

Kayleigh Torrance from Dalkeith, was a care leaver who overcame the multiple challenges she faced. It was through these life experiences that she decided that she would like to give back to the people that helped her and become a social worker.

After successfully completing this course in 2017, she enrolled onto the Arts & Social Sciences SWAP course and graduated last June.

Kayleigh is now starting her third course at Newbattle; taking on the HNC Social Sciences course. She is well on her way to achieving her goal, as successful completion of the HNC leads on to the second year of a Social Sciences undergraduate degree course at Queen Margaret University.

“I would definitely recommend studying at Newbattle Abbey College, whoever you are or wherever you’ve come from. The support I get from the teaching team has been excellent. It’s the whole experience, it’s the community feel that I love,” said Kayleigh.

College Principal, Marian Docherty said: “Our Preparation for Further Education Course is a positive example of sustained and successful partnership with Midlothian Council. This course is the first step for anyone moving from community-based provision to further education.”

To book a place on the course email office@newbattleabbeycollege.ac.uk or call 0131 669 1921.