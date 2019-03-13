Midlothian community bursary scheme application deadline extended

A community bursary scheme is giving good causes in Midlothian extra time to apply for a share of £10,000.

The 2019 CALA Homes Community Bursary Scheme, in partnership with the Midlothian Advertiser, has extended its deadline for applications by two weeks – now closing on March 22.

Yvonne Mitchell and Mark Halliday from Penicuik Community First Responders - who were awarded �500 last year in the Cala Homes Midlothian Bursary scheme.

The bursary, which is now in its second year, provides support for worthwhile organisations in the areas in which CALA operates, helping over 200 groups across the country since its launch.

Previous successful Midlothian groups include the Lost Garden of Penicuik and Rosslyn Bowling Club.

Phillip Hogg, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes (East), said: “We have decided to extend the deadline for this year’s bursary to allow time for more good causes, large and small, to get their applications in.

“We’ve already seen a flurry of submissions come in from a diverse range of groups, all of which are making a positive impact within the area and are more than deserving of a share of the funding.

“If you are a charity, school or community project in need of a bit of support, then we urge you to submit your application before the deadline in order to be considered.”

Recipients of the funding will be decided by a selection panel, consisting of CALA staff from different areas of the business. Janet Bee, news editor at the Midlothian Advertiser, will also join the panel.

Janet said: “I know that there is a wealth of worthy causes in Midlothian that could all benefit immensely from some extra funding. So, now is the chance for these groups to come forward with their stories and applications.”

Organisations can apply for a share of the community bursary by downloading an application form from www.cala.co.uk/bursary-midlothian.